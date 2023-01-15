Flathub Logo

SchildiChat

על ידי SchildiChat
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

שינויים בגרסה 1.11.30-sc.2

לפני 3 חודשים
גודל מותקן~318 MB
גודל הורדה123 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות12,706
רישיוןApache License 2.0
אתר פרוייקטhttps://schildi.chat/
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.schildi.desktop

תגיות:
matrixchatclientcommunicationselementircmatrix.orgschildischildi.chattalk