Quadrix

על ידי Jean-François Alarie
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

שינויים בגרסה 1.6.5

לפני חודשיים
גודל מותקן~242 MB
גודל הורדה94 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות2,932
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://quadrix.chat
צור קשרhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
שאלות נפוצותhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

