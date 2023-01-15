Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
Chat over email and head back to the future with us!
Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.
Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.
Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.
שינויים בגרסה v1.38.1
לפני 23 ימים
גודל מותקן~314 MB
גודל הורדה130 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות16,181
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later