OpenBoard
על ידי Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
שינויים בגרסה 1.6.4
לפני כשנה
גודל מותקן~142 MB
גודל הורדה65 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות58,555
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 only