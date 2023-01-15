Flathub Logo

OpenBoard

על ידי Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

שינויים בגרסה 1.6.4

לפני כשנה
גודל מותקן~142 MB
גודל הורדה65 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות58,555
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 only
אתר פרוייקטhttps://www.openboard.ch
עזרהhttps://openboard.ch/support.en.html
תרומת תרגוםhttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/openboard/pulls
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/OpenBoard/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.openboard.OpenBoard

