Supports creating and modifying Drag[en]gine game projects.
Does not require compiler toolchains to be installed. Using a code IDE is though recommended for syntax highlighting and code completion.
DEIGDE creates *.delga files as game distributable which can be run using the Drag[en]gine Delauncher (ch.dragondreams.delauncher). For publishing on stores like Steam see https://github.com/LordOfDragons/dedistribute/releases for the necessairy files.
Recommended additional software to use with IGDE:
More information on the Wiki: https://developer.dragondreams.ch/wiki/doku.php/gamedev:deigde
Drag[en]gine 1.29.1 Release. See "details" for full release notes.