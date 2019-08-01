Flathub Logo

Arduino IDE

על ידי Arduino LLC
להתקין
לתרום
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

שינויים בגרסה 1.8.19

לפני יותר משנה
גודל מותקן~535 MB
גודל הורדה184 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות165,893
רישיוןGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
אתר פרוייקטhttp://www.arduino.cc/
עזרהhttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
תרומת תרגוםhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

התקנות לאורך זמן

תגיות:
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontroller