Parallel Launcher
על ידי Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
שינויים בגרסה v6.19.0
לפני כחודש
גודל מותקן~760 MB
גודל הורדה531 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות36,973
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 only