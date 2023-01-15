Dconf Editor
על ידי The GNOME Project
מאומת
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
שינויים בגרסה 43.0
לפני 10 חודשים
גודל מותקן~1 MB
גודל הורדה468 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות70,747
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
יישומים אחרים על ידי The GNOME Projectעוד
יישומים אחרים בקבוצת GNOMEעוד
התקנות לאורך זמן
תגיות: