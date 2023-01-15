Flathub Logo

Dconf Editor

על ידי The GNOME Project
מאומת
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

