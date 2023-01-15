Flathub Logo

Vintage Story

על ידי Anego Studios
להתקין
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

שינויים בגרסה 1.18.6

לפני 18 ימים
גודל מותקן~557 MB
גודל הורדה479 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות17,230
רישיוןקנייני (לא חופשי)
אתר פרוייקטhttps://www.vintagestory.at/
צור קשרhttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
עזרהhttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
שאלות נפוצותhttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

התקנות לאורך זמן