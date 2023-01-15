Flathub Logo

ConfClerk

על ידי confclerk developers
ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

שינויים בגרסה 0.6.4

לפני יותר מ־5 שנים
גודל מותקן~864 KB
גודל הורדה406 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות1,012
רישיוןGNU General Public License v2.0 only
אתר פרוייקטhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
עזרהhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
דיווח על בעיהhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

