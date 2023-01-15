Flathub Logo

ytmdesktop

  צילום מסך

Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music

YTMDesktop is a Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music. YTMDesktop have NO affiliation with Google or YouTube. YouTube Music are trademark of Google Inc.

שינויים בגרסה v1.13.0

גודל מותקן~402 MB
גודל הורדה234 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות50,853
רישיוןCreative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal
אתר פרוייקטhttps://ytmdesktop.app/
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

