Flathub Logo

Elastic

על ידי Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
להתקין
לתרום
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

שינויים בגרסה 0.1.3

לפני 4 חודשים
גודל מותקן~541 KB
גודל הורדה158 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות3,226
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
דיווח על בעיהhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

התקנות לאורך זמן

תגיות:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring