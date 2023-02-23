Elastic
על ידי Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
שינויים בגרסה 0.1.3
לפני 4 חודשים
גודל מותקן~541 KB
גודל הורדה158 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות3,226
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later