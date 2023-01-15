Flathub Logo

Dialect

על ידי The Dialect Authors
drey.app
להתקין
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

שינויים בגרסה 2.1.1

לפני 9 חודשים
גודל מותקן~4 MB
גודל הורדה1 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות92,713
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
תרומת תרגוםhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

