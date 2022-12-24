Warble

par Andrew Vojak
Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Changements dans la version 2.0.1

il y a 9 mois
Taille installée~53 MB
Taille du téléchargement12 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations4 037
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://github.com/avojak/warble
Aidehttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.warble

Autres applis de Andrew Vojak

Paint Spill

The color-filling puzzle game

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
Tags:
gamepuzzlewordwordle