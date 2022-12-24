Warble
par Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game
Figure out the word before your guesses run out!
- Three difficulty levels
- Almost 5k possible answers
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
Changements dans la version 2.0.1
il y a 9 mois
Taille installée~53 MB
Taille du téléchargement12 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations4 037
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autres applis de Andrew Vojak
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer