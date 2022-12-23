Paint Spill

par Andrew Vojak
The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Changements dans la version 1.1.0

il y a environ 1 an
Taille installée~46 MB
Taille du téléchargement11 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 630
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill
Aidehttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
Tags:
colorgamepuzzle