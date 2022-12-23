Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
par Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.
Changements dans la version 1.0.12
il y a 6 mois
Taille installée~24 MB
Taille du téléchargement10 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations1 315
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Autres applis de Adil Hanney
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer