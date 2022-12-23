Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

par Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

Taille installée~24 MB
Taille du téléchargement10 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations1 315
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://github.com/adil192/timing_flutter
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.timing

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

Exécuter

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
