Super Nonogram

par Adil Hanney
Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!

Super Nonogram is the sequel to my old Nonogram app and includes two game modes...

Levels: Make your way through an unlimited number of levels that get harder as your go.

Custom: Enter a search term e.g. "frog" and the game will automatically generate a frog nonogram!

Taille installée~28 MB
Taille du téléchargement11 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations0
LicenceGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://github.com/adil192/super_nonogram
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.super_nonogram
Tags:
nonogrampuzzle