ProtonMail Import-Export app

par Proton Technologies AG
Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

Changements dans la version 1.3.3

il y a environ 2 ans
Taille installée~169 MB
Taille du téléchargement61 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations11 312
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://proton.me/easyswitch/
Aidehttps://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

Exécuter

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app