Proton Mail Bridge
par Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Changements dans la version 3.2.0
il y a 27 jours
Taille installée~159 MB
Taille du téléchargement61 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations60 842
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
