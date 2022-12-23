White House
kehittäjältä Endless Studios
Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.
Muutokset versiossa 1.175
lähes 4 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~1.10 GB
Latauksen koko527 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset9 294
LisenssiSuljettu
