The Passage
kehittäjältä Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Muutokset versiossa 2.0
yli 3 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~476 MB
Latauksen koko102 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset13 950
LisenssiSuljettu
Muut kehittäjän Endless Studios sovellukset
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta