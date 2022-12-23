Midnightmare Teddy

endlessnetwork.com
Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

Koko asennettuna~139 MB
Latauksen koko40 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset13 781
LisenssiSuljettu
Projektin sivustohttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Suorita

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy