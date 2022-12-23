Fablemaker
kehittäjältä Endless Studios
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.
Muutokset versiossa 1.2
noin 4 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~885 MB
Latauksen koko252 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset5 866
LisenssiSuljettu
Muut kehittäjän Endless Studios sovellukset
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta