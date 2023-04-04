Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings).
Muutokset versiossa 1.4.0
2 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~291 KB
Latauksen koko102 KB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset949
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta