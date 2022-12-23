Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
Muutokset versiossa 0.24.2
5 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~107 MB
Latauksen koko83 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset11 128
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
