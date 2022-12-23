Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

Koko asennettuna~107 MB
Latauksen koko83 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset11 128
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels