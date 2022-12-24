VGrive
توسط Eduard Berloso Clarà
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.6.1
اندازهٔ نصب شده~99 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری21 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۳۷٬۲۶۶
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
