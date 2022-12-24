VServer

توسط Eduard Berloso Clarà
Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.6.1

بیشتر از 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~95 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری19 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۶٬۱۹۳
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
راهنماhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
