Warble

توسط Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

تغییرات در نگارش 2.0.1

9 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~53 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری12 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۴٬۰۲۹
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/avojak/warble
راهنماhttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.warble

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
