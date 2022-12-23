Paint Spill

The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

تغییرات در نگارش 1.1.0

حدود 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~46 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری11 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱٬۶۳۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill
راهنماhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.paint-spill

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
