Flathub Logo

Butler for Home Assistant

به دست Cassidy James Blaede
cassidyjames.com
نصب
اهدا

Control your smart home

Hybrid native + web app for Home Assistant. Butler wraps your Home Assistant dashboard up in a native UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset

تغییرات در نگارش 1.0.0

3 روز قبل
(حدود 4 ساعت قبل ساخته شده)

  • ساخته شده به دست اجتماع

    این کاره به صورت آزاد به دست اجتماعی از داوطلبان توسعه یافته و با پروانهٔ GNU General Public License v3.0 or later منتشر شده.
    درگیر شدن
اندازهٔ نصب شده~70 KiB
اندازهٔ بارگیری26.79 KiB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
برچسب‌ها:
assistanthasshomelightssmartlinuxflatpak