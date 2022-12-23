Clairvoyant

توسط Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames on GitHub
نصباهدا
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

تغییرات در نگارش 3.0.6

3 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~142 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری61 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۳٬۳۹۵
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://cassidyjames.com
راهنماhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
Tags:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮