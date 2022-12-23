Dconf Editor
توسط The GNOME Project
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
تغییرات در نگارش 43.0
9 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~1 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری468 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۶۷٬۹۵۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
