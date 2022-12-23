Dconf Editor

توسط The GNOME Project
Verified
نصباهدا
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

تغییرات در نگارش 43.0

9 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~1 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری468 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۶۷٬۹۵۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

اجرا

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
Tags:
configurationsettings