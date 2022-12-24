Darkbar

by Sean Davis
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Muutused versioonis 1.0.1

umbes ühe aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~1 MB
Allalaetud suurus367 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab3995
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Aita kaasa tõlkimiseshttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Run

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
Tags:
customizationtitlebar