WebArchives
A web archives viewer
A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.
Features:
- List recently opened web archives
- List available local web archives
- List of web archives available to download
- Print a page
- Night mode (Darkreader)
- Zoom controls
- Search in page
- History
- Bookmarks
- Search a page
- Keyboard shortcuts
- Multi-windows
- Multi-tabs
- Random page
- Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
- Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
- Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)
Muutused versioonis 0.4.2
umbes 2 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~12 MB
Allalaetud suurus4 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab8444
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing