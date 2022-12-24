VGrive

by Eduard Berloso Clarà
Install
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

Muutused versioonis 1.6.1

umbes 3 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~99 MB
Allalaetud suurus21 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab37 266
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
Abihttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Aita kaasa tõlkimiseshttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Run

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
