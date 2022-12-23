ParaPara

by Tanaka Takayuki
Install
An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Run

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
