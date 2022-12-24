Pinta

by Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

Muutused versioonis 2.1.1

4 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~103 MB
Allalaetud suurus44 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab106 415
LisentsMIT License
Projekti veebisaithttps://www.pinta-project.com
Abihttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
Aita kaasa tõlkimiseshttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
Teata probleemisthttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Run

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
