Pinta
by Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Muutused versioonis 2.1.1
4 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~103 MB
Allalaetud suurus44 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab106 415
LisentsMIT License
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing