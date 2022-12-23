Scram
Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis
SCRAM is a probabilistic risk analysis (PRA) tool. It can perform event tree analysis, static fault tree analysis, analysis with common cause failure models, probability calculations with importance analysis, and uncertainty analysis with Monte Carlo simulations. This tool can handle non-coherent fault trees, containing NOT logic.
SCRAM works with PRA models and constructs described in the Open-PSA Model Exchange Format.
A complementary GUI front-end is provided for visualization and manipulation of risk analysis models and reports.
Muutused versioonis 0.16.2
rohkem kui 5 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~156 MB
Allalaetud suurus25 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab945
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing