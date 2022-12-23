Spedread
by Naqua Darazaki
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
Read like a speedrunner!
This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.
Muutused versioonis 2.4.2
17 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~155 KB
Allalaetud suurus42 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab2155
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing