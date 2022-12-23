Mindustry

by Anuken et al.
Install
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Manuaalne paigaldus

flatpak install flathub com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

Run

flatpak run com.github.Anuken.Mindustry