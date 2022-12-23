Mindustry
by Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
Muutused versioonis 145.1
4 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~256 MB
Allalaetud suurus134 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab29 901
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing