File Shredder

by Alan Beveridge
@ADBeveridge on GitHub
Install
Securely delete your files

File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

Run

flatpak run com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider