Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
