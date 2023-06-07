Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
Muutused versioonis 6.1.0
2 kuu eest
- Muudatuste logi on lisamata
Paigaldatud suurus~228 MB
Allalaaditud suurus228 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldusi0
LitsentsSuletud lähtekood