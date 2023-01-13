FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
by FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Muutused versioonis 2.10.0
5 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~27 MB
Allalaetud suurus11 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab14 631
LisentsApache License 2.0
Paigaldab üle aja
Tags: