Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Paigaldatud suurus~2 MB
Allalaetud suurus1 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab9522
LisentsAGPL-3.0+
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport