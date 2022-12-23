Boatswain

by Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

Muutused versioonis 0.3.0

4 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~2 MB
Allalaetud suurus514 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab6860
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Teata probleemisthttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Run

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
Tags:
deckelgatostream deckstreaming