White House
by Endless Studios
Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.
Muutused versioonis 1.175
peaaegu 4 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~1.10 GB
Allalaetud suurus527 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab9294
LisentsSuletud lähtekoodiga
