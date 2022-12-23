The Passage
by Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Muutused versioonis 2.0
rohkem kui 3 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~476 MB
Allalaetud suurus102 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab13 950
LisentsSuletud lähtekoodiga
