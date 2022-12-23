Missile Math

by Endless Network
A plane flying shooter game

Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.

Muutused versioonis 1.0

umbes 4 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~152 MB
Allalaetud suurus41 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab14 426
LisentsSuletud lähtekoodiga
Projekti veebisaithttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

Run

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.missilemath