Missile Math
by Endless Network
A plane flying shooter game
Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.
Muutused versioonis 1.0
umbes 4 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~152 MB
Allalaetud suurus41 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab14 426
LisentsSuletud lähtekoodiga
Other apps by Endless Network
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing