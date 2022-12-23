Fablemaker
by Endless Studios
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.
Muutused versioonis 1.2
umbes 4 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~885 MB
Allalaetud suurus252 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab5866
LisentsSuletud lähtekoodiga
Other apps by Endless Studios
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing